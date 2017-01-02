Multilingual ‘neighbor’ signs spreading nationwide have Midstate roots

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – New signs that encourage a welcoming attitude to neighbors, no matter a person’s heritage or religion, are popping up around the Midstate.

They’re part of a campaign that’s spread across the country that has its roots right here in central Pennsylvania.

“This would be a message that I want them to hear,” Ron Hershey said.

Most yard signs are easy to ignore. Hershey hopes you stop for the one displayed from the front porch of his Mechanicsburg home. “It’s a message that resonates with a lot of people.”

In three languages — English, Spanish, and Arabic — all written on the sign, Hershey tells his neighbors on Simpson Street he welcomes them. “No matter where you are from,” the sign reads, “we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

He bought 100 and gave them out around the Midstate around the same time someone else spread a different message.

“We had a local incident here,” he said, “actually on Simpson Street, that seemed to be racially motivated.”

That incident, just a few days before Christmas, left cars belonging to a Latino man and a Middle Eastern man vandalized with “KKK” and “Trump,” Mechanicsburg police said.

Christian Churches United, which represents roughly 100 churches around the area, is taking up the cause in Harrisburg.

“We just felt like it’s important to put a message out there that we care for each other,” Darrel Reinford, the group’s executive director, said.

They’re selling the signs on their website and hope to get them in this week. The design is also available for free download if you’d like to have your own sign printed.

It’s all part of a nationwide movement with Midstate roots. “It really sort of caught on,” Reinford said.

The idea started at Immanuel Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, Virginia more than a year ago with a hand-painted wooden sign designed by Melissa Howard.

The pastor there, Matthew Bucher, who thought up the words to tell his neighbors, moved from Lebanon County a few years ago to go to school in the Virginia town.

The church began selling the colorful yard sign versions a few months ago, and since the fall, Bucher believes thousands have sold across the country.

“We really are just trying to help people feel like they’re welcome,” Reinford, who also attended the Harrisonburg church while he was in school there, said.

They may be just words now, but advocates hope they lead to action.

“Whether it’s a smile, a word of greeting, a word of welcoming in the grocery store, wherever we meet folks that are different than us,” Hershey said, “we can be a positive presence.”

