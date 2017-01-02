Medicare launches revamp for heart attacks, hip fractures

Associated Press Staff Published:
FILE - This Feb. 2, 2015, file photo, depicts a part of a U.S. $100 bill. The federal governments two largest benefit programs face short- and long-term financial problems as they close in on milestone anniversaries. The magnitude of those problems will become clearer when the trustees for Social Security and Medicare issue their annual report cards. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
FILE - This Feb. 2, 2015, file photo, depicts a part of a U.S. $100 bill. The federal governments two largest benefit programs face short- and long-term financial problems as they close in on milestone anniversaries. The magnitude of those problems will become clearer when the trustees for Social Security and Medicare issue their annual report cards. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Heart attacks and broken hips cause a lot of suffering and worry as people grow older.

This year, Medicare wants to start changing how it pays for the treatment of these life-threatening conditions. The goal is to promote quality and contain costs by encouraging doctors, hospitals and rehab centers to coordinate care.

Hospitals and doctors in dozens of communities are already gearing up. Beneficiaries and family members may notice new approaches.

Ninety-eight metro areas will be involved in the cardiac care experiment, and 67 in the hip surgery test.

It’s part of a big push under the Obama administration to reinvent Medicare, steering away from paying for services regardless of quality and cost. It’s unclear whether the new Trump administration will continue the trend, slow down or even hit pause.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s