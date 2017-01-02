Grandmother of heroin victim: ‘It’s up to us’ to stop epidemic

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County family grieving over the loss of their 20-year-old daughter is asking the community to help police fight the growing heroin epidemic.

“She was a good person,” said Suanne Hippensteel, the mother of Julia Diffenbaugh. “She had a huge heart.”

Her mom tries to remember the good times and not last time she saw Julia.

“It was a mother’s worst nightmare,” she said.

Five weeks ago, Julia lost a seven-year battle with heroin. Her grandmother, Pamela Kuhn, said she was targeted by an older friend at a young age.

“She was at a slumber party with a friend and she was 12-ish, going on 13,” Kuhn said.

After that, Julia went through years of rehabilitation and counseling, but it wasn’t enough.

“The only way you’re going to stop this is to get the drugs off the street,” Hippensteel said.

Thousands of people in Pennsylvania die of drug overdoses every year; dozens in Cumberland County alone.

“If you have somebody out there shooting a gun, you don’t go after the victims,” Kuhn said. “It’s up to us as citizens to stop this.”

She urges friends and family of users to reach out to police with names, places, or anything that could lead officers to the drugs.

“You’re not turning in your child or friend,” Silver Spring Township police Chief Chris Raubenstine said. “You’re trying to help them.”

For at least nine officers in Cumberland County, it is their full-time job to investigate drug tips as part of the county’s newly formed drug task force.

“That’s information that we can build surveillance on, and we can hopefully see something happen or we can put our undercover officers in, that they’re going to be in a situation where they’re now going to be involved,” Raubenstine said.

The goal is to stop supply at the top: dealers, suppliers and not young victims.

“I wish when Julia came home this last time I said to her, ‘You don’t come here to live without giving me a name’,” Khun said.

Police say they will not pressure anyone to give names, but they urge people to report whatever they can to lead officers to the right place.

Pennsylvania law also protects anyone from being arrested if they report an overdose and wait with the victim.

