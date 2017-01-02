Gettysburg museum to sell collection of wax presidents

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Forty-three American presidents will be looking for a new home when Gettysburg’s Hall of Presidents and First Ladies sells its collection of life-size wax figures.

The presidents and their first ladies have hosted more than a million visitors since the museum opened its doors in 1957, but the famous attraction closed in November after years of declining attendance.

“This museum in its current state really hasn’t been attracting people for some time and a business decision had to be made to utilize the building for other things,” said Max Felty, president of Gettysburg Tours Inc.

The museum, created in part to pay homage to President Dwight D. Eisenhower, will also auction hand-painted murals, historical photos, and its collection of first ladies. The petite wax replicas depict the women in the gowns and hairstyles they wore during their presidential inaugurations.

“It’s something that doesn’t come up every day in conversation, for sure,” auctioneer Randy Dickensheetz said.

“It should be a very interesting auction and we hope lots of people come,” Felty said.

The auction will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 at the 1863 Inn of Gettysburg, at 516 Baltimore Street, beginning at 10 a.m. Previews are available noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 4-8 p.m. on Jan. 12.

