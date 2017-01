WAYNESBORO, Pa (WHTM) – Maryland’s newest resident officially got her start in the Keystone State.

Waynesboro Hospital began 2017 by welcoming the birth of their first infant at 8:34 a.m. Sunday.

Brinley Sybil Stotler weighed in at six pounds, 10.9 ounces.

Tanya and Brandon Stotler, of Hagerstown, Maryland, are the proud parents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...