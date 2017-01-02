Domestic violence calls ‘most dangerous’ for officers, law enforcement expert says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rookie state trooper Landon Weaver was following standard procedure when he was fatally shot while investigating a violation of a protection from abuse order, according to authorities.

John Sancenito, a former Cumberland County detective and President of INA Inc., said in his experience, domestic violence calls are high risk for officers.

“These cases are certainly one of the most dangerous cases for law enforcement to respond to,” he said.

Authorities said Weaver responded to a Huntingdon County home Friday afternoon and was shot by Jason Robison. While a full report has not been released, officials said Weaver may not have known Robison was inside.

Sancenito said these investigations involve high emotions and an officer always faces unknowns.

“You have no idea where they may have hidden weapons in the house,” he said, “but they know where they have hidden weapons in the house.”

While state police said Weaver was following standard policy to investigate the PFA violation alone, Sancenito said in other municipal departments, budget restrictions and manpower issues usually lead to an officer being put in a dangerous scenario.

“Many municipalities have very sparse budgets … are cut dramatically for law enforcement agencies,” he said. “There should be more than one to a car on a call.”

Another unknown with domestic violence calls and cases are hidden factors such as mental illness, Sancenito said. And, even it is known, suspects continue to go through the criminal justice system without much treatment.

“Unfortunately, that is rarely done,” he said. “These individuals are pulled out of the home and eventually get back into the criminal justice system.”

Robison had a lengthy criminal record which included assault, robbery, DUI, and arson, but it is unclear if Weaver knew about Robison’s violent past so early in the investigation.

“You’re dealing with situations that are completely unpredictable,” he said. “You have no idea what you’re getting into.”

