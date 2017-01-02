Chambersburg man accused of 2013 sexual assault

WHTM Staff Published:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Chambersburg have identified a suspect in a 2013 sexual assault case.

Adrian Bautista Velasco, 31, is accused of raping a 59-year-old woman on September 28, 2013. It happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 2550 block of Sollenberger Drive in Guilford Township, police said in a press release Monday.

Last week, investigators received information alleging that Velasco, of Chambersburg, committed the sexual assault.

Velasco has been arrested and charged with rape.

