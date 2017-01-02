After busy political year, Pennsylvania looks ahead to 2017

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – At the top of Pennsylvania’s campaign outlook for 2017 are two elections that won’t even occur next year – Republican jockeying for position to become the party’s nominees for governor and for U.S. senator.

The fact that the two Democratic incumbents, Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, plan to run for re-election may not scare away ambitious Republicans. They’re eager to build on Donald Trump’s win in Pennsylvania and a string of Republican electoral successes in the Legislature.

It’ll be another year before the governor’s re-election campaign gets underway in earnest.

In the meantime, Wolf and legislative leaders have to get through what’s expected to be a brutal year in Harrisburg, where another projected deficit threatens to trigger another budget standoff.

