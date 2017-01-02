15-year-old charged in shooting death of teen

WHTM Staff Published:
a617104151954a53875083fa1e7e646a

Greencastle, Pa. (WHTM) –  One teen is dead and another facing homicide charges after a shooting in Franklin County on New Year’s Eve.

It happened just before 10 o’clock New Years Eve at a town-home on the 400 block of West Baltimore Street in Greencastle.

Investigators say the 15-year-old was showing another teen a hand gun, when he shot the teen in the back of the head.

The victim was pronounced dead a the home.

The 15-year-old is facing homicide charges.

It is unclear if the shooting was accidental and where the gun came from.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s