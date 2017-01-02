15-year-old charged in shooting death of teen

Greencastle, Pa. (WHTM) – One teen is dead and another facing homicide charges after a shooting in Franklin County on New Year’s Eve.
It happened just before 10 o’clock New Years Eve at a town-home on the 400 block of West Baltimore Street in Greencastle.
Investigators say the 15-year-old was showing another teen a hand gun, when he shot the teen in the back of the head.
The victim was pronounced dead a the home.
The 15-year-old is facing homicide charges.
It is unclear if the shooting was accidental and where the gun came from.