15-year-old charged in shooting death of teen

Greencastle, Pa. (WHTM) – One teen is dead and another facing homicide charges after a shooting in Franklin County on New Year’s Eve.

It happened just before 10 o’clock New Years Eve at a town-home on the 400 block of West Baltimore Street in Greencastle.

Investigators say the 15-year-old was showing another teen a hand gun, when he shot the teen in the back of the head.

The victim was pronounced dead a the home.

The 15-year-old is facing homicide charges.

It is unclear if the shooting was accidental and where the gun came from.

