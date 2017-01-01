Slain Pennsylvania trooper Landon Weaver a 23-year-old newlywed

HESSTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was shot and killed Friday in rural Huntingdon County. The manhunt for the suspect ended Saturday morning.

“I’m just glad it’s over,” Travis Nicklas said. “We were notified that there was someone who was shot up the road, and within the half hour, there were cops and helicopters and everything all around.”

State trooper Landon Weaver was shot dead while responding to a protection from abuse violation just down the road from Nicklas. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township.

“It’s horrible. It’s a horrible thing that it would happen to anyone,” Nicklas said.

Police suspect 32-year-old Jason Robison killed Weaver. Around 100 investigators and the FBI searched for Robison and found him nearby Saturday morning in an abandoned mobile home.

“When confronted by the troopers, the armed suspect failed to obey commands and made an overt threat toward the troopers. Faced with a deadly situation, troopers were forced to discharge their weapons, resulting in the suspect being fatally wounded,” said Capt. David Cain, commander of PSP Troop G.

Flags flew at half-staff and flowers lined the outside of the Huntingdon barracks.

A procession to honor Weaver went through Harrisburg Saturday afternoon, and then the dozens of police cars and fire trucks made their way back to Huntingdon County.

“Our hearts go out to his family,” Nicklas said.

Weaver, 23, recently married his high school sweetheart and was from Blair County.

“He was a good trooper, he was a young trooper. He just came on the job, and he had approximately one year on the job,” Cain said.

Robison had a lengthy criminal record including simple assault, DUI, and theft.

