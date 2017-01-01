Police: Man gets into fight, shoots gun during a New Year’s house party

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)- Police have arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun outside during a fight at a New Year’s house party.

The incident happened at 16 W. Brandt Blvd. around 2 a.m. Sunday when police arrived for a report of a disturbance and weapons violation.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, Adam Gearhart became highly agitated after party goers advised him they didn’t think he should drive.

Police say a physical fight began outside of the house with the homeowner when Gearhart allegedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot near the victim.

Other people were outside in the area where the shot was fired.

A black semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene and was verified to have been stolen out of East Lampeter Township on March 3, 2016.

Gearhart, following his arrest, was found to be in possession of illegal substances.

Police have charged him with Criminal Attempt at Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Receiving Stolen Property, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and

Prohibited Offensive Weapons, amongst other charges.

He was transported to Lancaster County Prison and is awaiting an arraignment at this time.

