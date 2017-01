GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM)- State Police in Franklin County are investigating the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

The incident occurred in a home along the 400 block of West Baltimore Street in Greencastle just before 10 p.m.

Investigators say another 15-year-old pointed the gun at him while it showing off and the gun went off. Shooting the victim in the head and killing him.

Homicide charges will be filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

