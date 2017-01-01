New Holland man throws ‘unknown explosive device’ in front of police cruiser

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Early Sunday morning, three police cruisers were traveling on the 200 block of West Main Street, responding to a reported building fire.

As the officers approached 273 West Main Street, they observed an object being thrown from the front porch.

Just as the three cruisers were passing by, an unknown object exploded in front of the bumper of the first cruiser, which then ran over it. This caused the other two officers to swerve into the opposing lane of traffic to avoid whatever had exploded.

Police say they identified 37-year-old Vincent Pierandozzi as the person who threw the unknown explosive device.

Officers took Pierandozzi into custody and charged him with one count of propulsion of missiles onto a roadway, one count reckless exploding, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

