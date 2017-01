HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A Harrisburg couple are the proud parents of the first baby born in the new year at Holy Spirit Hospital.

Percyval Nana Aclan Gyapong was born at 3:55 a.m. He weighs 8 lbs., 3 oz., and is 20.5 inches long.

Percyval is pictured with his parents, Mercy Odoom and Patrick Gyapong of Camp Hill, and his older brother, Patrick Jr.

Congratulations to the Gyapong family.

