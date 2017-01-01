Freezing drizzle possible for Monday morning

Clear skies Sunday evening allowed temperatures to drop quickly back to near the freezing mark. After midnight some mist and drizzle will move in with thick cloud-cover. Temperatures will remain near freezing through 10 am so some areas may see freezing drizzle to start the day Monday. Those heading off to work or school should be prepared for some slippery travel early on. It won’t be much, but any amount of ice on untreated surfaces would cause problems. So far this season we have seen several events that were small in amount, but still caused issues on the roads.

The rest of the day will just feature drizzle and light rain as temperatures climb into the upper 30s for highs.

Tuesday will be more rainy with periods of rain and temperatures staying safely above freezing. In fact, they should stay in the 40s overnight and push to near 50 Tuesday afternoon. Colder air arrives Wednesday afternoon and beyond and it turns sharply colder for the end of the week.

