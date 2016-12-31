Police: Trooper fatally shot while investigating PFA violation

Trooper Landon Weaver (left) Jason Robison (right)
Trooper Landon Weaver (left) Jason Robison (right)

HESSTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Jason Robison, the man wanted for the homicide of Trooper Landon Weaver, was found this morning and is dead.

Troopers found Robison at a vacant mobile home not far from his Huntingdon County residence. They said he refused commands to surrender, made threats to harm other officers, and was shot and killed in the ensuing confrontation.

Weaver was investigating a Protection from Abuse violation on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township when he was shot and killed Friday night.

Weaver is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty since the department’s inception in 1905.

He was 23 years old.

2 thoughts on "Police: Trooper fatally shot while investigating PFA violation

