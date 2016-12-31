State Police: Trooper Weaver died while investigating Robison PFA violation

Juniata Twp. (WHTM)- Thirty-two-year-old Jason Robison, wanted for the homicide of Trooper Landon Weaver, was located this morning and is deceased.

Troopers encountered Weaver at an unoccupied mobile home not far from his residence. Robison refused commands to surrender, made threats to harm additional law enforcement personnel, and was shot and killed in the ensuing confrontation.

Trooper Weaver was investigating a Protection from Abuse (PFA) violation on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township, Huntingdon County when he was shot and killed Friday around 6:30 p.m.

Trooper Weaver is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty since the department’s inception in 1905.

He was 23 years old.

