Governor, lawmakers send condolences to the family of fallen state trooper

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Governor Wolf and other lawmakers have been sending their condolences to the family of the state trooper killed in the line of duty Friday night.

Investigators said Trooper Landon Weaver was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call in Juniata Township, Huntingdon County.

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all flags to fly at half staff in honor of Trooper Weaver. Wolf released a statement about his death last night.

“On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, Frances and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Trooper Weaver and all members of the State Police across Pennsylvania in this moment of tragedy. Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve. “The State Police are our best and bravest Pennsylvanians, who risk their lives to keep all of our families safe. I just spoke with Commissioner Tyree Blocker and have full confidence that the person who committed this senseless act of violence will be captured and brought to justice. As the search continues, all of our law enforcement officers involved are in the thoughts of all Pennsylvanians.”

Other lawmakers have been tweeting about their condolences.

Kris and I extend our deepest prayers and condolences to the family of Trooper Landon Weaver and the @PAStatePolice. https://t.co/1MI9CXvdj8 — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) December 31, 2016

I pray for Tpr. Weaver, his family and am thinking of all of our state troopers who risk their lives every single day. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) December 31, 2016

