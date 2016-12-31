Gov. Wolf asks flags to be lowered to half-staff after trooper death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at Commonwealth facilities, and all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver.

Trooper Weaver of Blair County was killed in the line of duty yesterday in Huntingdon County.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

