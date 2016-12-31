Gov. Wolf asks flags to be lowered to half-staff after trooper death

By Published: Updated:
(CC0/Pixabay)
(CC0/Pixabay)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at Commonwealth facilities, and all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver.

Trooper Weaver of Blair County was killed in the line of duty yesterday in Huntingdon County.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s