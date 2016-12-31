Coroner: 60-year-old woman fatally injured in Warwick Township crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- A Friday evening crash remains under investigation after 60-year-old Nancy Ann Gress was fatally injured from being trapped in her vehicle after a crash.

Around 5:30 p.m. officers found three crashed vehicles at the intersection of Warwick Road and Rothsville Road in Warwick Township.

Police say Gress was driving on Rothsville Road when she hit a truck tractor. A third vehicle hit the rear end of the truck tractor.

The Lancaster County Coroner pronounced Gress dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

