Coroner: 60-year-old woman fatally injured in Warwick Township crash

By Published:
police_lights_tilted_red

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- A Friday evening crash remains under investigation after 60-year-old Nancy Ann Gress was fatally injured from being trapped in her vehicle after a crash.

Around 5:30 p.m. officers found three crashed vehicles at the intersection of Warwick Road and Rothsville Road in Warwick Township.

Police say Gress was driving on Rothsville Road when she hit a truck tractor. A third vehicle hit the rear end of the truck tractor.

The Lancaster County Coroner pronounced Gress dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s