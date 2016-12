Every day ABC27 honors military heroes.

The Hernley Family of Lebanon and Mechanicsburg all proudly served during the Vietnam War.

Dennis, Lynn and Joni served in the army. Barry served in the air force.

Here they are photographed with their mother, Ester, who celebrated her 100th birthday in March.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

