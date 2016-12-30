Trump meets with candidates for agriculture secretary

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump and his staff are meeting with candidates for one of the last cabinet positions he needs to fill: agriculture secretary.

Former Texas Rep. Henry Bonilla says he is under consideration for the post and believes Trump is close to making his decision.

He says he spoke with Trump Friday about reforming the food stamp program and scaling back farming regulations.

The president-elect also sat down briefly with Susan Combs, the former Texas agriculture commissioner. And some of his top advisers met with current Texas agricultural commissioner Sid Miller.

Two other candidates, former Texas A&M University president Elsa Murano and former California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado, met with Trump Wednesday.

No additional announcements on appointments are expected from the president-elect before the new year.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...