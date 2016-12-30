Susquehanna Twp. police charge man in several burglaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Susquehanna Township Police Department has charged a man in several burglaries.

Officers were called around 2:10 a.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of Cranberry Circle for a report of someone wearing a mask behind a home.

The suspect was located on the second floor rear deck and fled, police said.

Denzel Pollard was later identified by police as the suspect. He was linked by investigators to burglaries and a theft in the area of Ionoff Road.

Pollard, 23, is charged with loitering and prowling, receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle and four counts of burglary.

