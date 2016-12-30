Sunoco pipeline gets another court victory in property fight

By Published: Updated:
mariner_east_pipeline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s highest court won’t hear an appeal by three central Pennsylvania families trying to prevent an energy company from taking their property for its natural gas pipeline across southern Pennsylvania.

The state Supreme Court’s decision Thursday cleared another hurdle for Sunoco Logistics Partners’ Mariner East 2 Pipeline.

The lower Commonwealth Court ruled in July in favor of Sunoco over three Cumberland County property owners fighting the use of eminent domain for the 300-mile pipeline project.

The company has said the pipeline would provide four times the capacity to move natural gas from Marcellus Shale drilling fields in western Pennsylvania to its Marcus Hook processing and distribution facility near Philadelphia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s