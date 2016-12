TOLOTANGGA, Indonesia (WHTM)- A 6 point 2 magnitude earthquake hit a region in the eastern part of Indonesia this morning.

The U.S. geological survey says there are no reports of any injuries or damage.

Earlier this month the country was hit with a 6 point 5 magnitude quake that killed more than 100 people.

