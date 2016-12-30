Restaurant Report: Rodent droppings, movie theater soda machines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There were so many violations that we aired part one of our Restaurant Report this morning, and now we’re bringing you part two which includes rodent droppings, issues with pesticides, and problems with movie theater soda.

Egg Roll King on Buchanan Trail in Mercersburg was out of compliance with 18 violations. The inspection report says management failed to have adequate control of food safety in the facility. Several pesticide spray cans – which are highly flammable, can give off toxic vapors, and are not allowed to be used in food facilities – were stored under a sink near gas lines. There was a black grime layer coating one of the refrigeration units, and there were approximately 100 rodent droppings in the dry storage area.

Bron’s Deli on Market Street in Marietta was out of compliance with 16 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this facility. Food was not being date-marked, air freshener spray was stored with food, and there was no soap at the handwash sink.

Cinema Center Camp Hill on Simpson Ferry Road was out of compliance with 13 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. A can of fuel system cleaner was stored near food products, the facility does not have strips to test whether the sanitizer is actually strong enough to sanitize, and the soda nozzles of the customer self-serve soda machines had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Establishments with no violations include Sushi by Jay at Weis Markets in York Township, Good Burrito Company in Elizabethtown, Choc O’ Latte Café in Millerstown, and Greek Town Pizza in Lebanon.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...