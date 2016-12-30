Restaurant Report: Mold, insects, dead rodent

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There were so many restaurant violations this week, we had to split Restaurant Report into two parts. Part one includes mold, insects, and a dead rodent.

Thai Palace on Market Street in Camp Hill was out of compliance with 18 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. The facility is using chlorine sanitizer at an “extremely high” concentration not approved in the code of federal regulations, which can be a risk for contamination and sickness. There was insect webbing, an accumulation of grease, and dust in the facility, and the inspector found red and black mold-like residue in the ice machine.

Darrenkamp’s Market on Main Street in Mount Joy was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Nail polish remover, bug spray, pain medication, and rubbing alcohol were stored with food products and equipment. Foods were not fully labeled with allergens and sub-ingredients. Plus, wooden pallets, fan guards, and the walls of the walk-in cooler were coated with mildew and a slimy residue.

Meiji Asian Cuisine on Walnut Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods, risking contamination. Food contact surfaces were not clean to sight and touch, there were insects left out on glue boards, and the inspector found a dead rodent and rodent droppings.

Establishments with no violations include Holy Spirit Hospital, Broad Mountain Vineyard in Elizabethville, House of Pizza in Lancaster, and Carl’s Place in Dover.

The second part of this week’s Restaurant Report, on ABC27 News at 5, includes a major issue with pesticides and soda problems at a popular movie theater.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

