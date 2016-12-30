Report: State trooper shot and killed in Huntingdon County

HESSTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith tells WTAE-TV a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was shot and killed.

A search for a suspect is underway after police were called Friday night to the area of Seven Points Road in Hesston.

Authorities are searching on the ground and in the air, WTAE reports.

Authorities did not immediately release additional information.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Pennsylvania State Police and the family of the Trooper who was killed in Huntingdon County tonight. — West York Borough PD (@WYBPD) December 31, 2016

