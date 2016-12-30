Report: State trooper shot and killed in Huntingdon County

HESSTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith tells WTAE-TV a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was shot and killed.
A search for a suspect is underway after police were called Friday night to the area of Seven Points Road in Hesston.
Authorities are searching on the ground and in the air, WTAE reports.
Authorities did not immediately release additional information.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.