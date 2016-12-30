Police seek help in ATM theft case

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to solve a theft case at a Carlisle ATM.

North Middleton Township police said a township resident used the Santander ATM at 17 West High Street on Nov. 3, and shortly after that someone else made a withdrawal from the victim’s account.

The ATM cameras photographed the suspected thief, who was riding a red bicycle and wearing a lanyard, police said.

Investigators said the unknown man was able to take more than $100 from the account.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call North Middleton police at (717) 243-7910.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...