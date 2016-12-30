PHOTOS: Suspect wanted for stealing vehicle at gas station

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect is wanted in the case of a stolen vehicle at a gas station in Dauphin County.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft from the Uni-Mart on North Front Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Uni-Mart vehicle theft suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Susquehanna Township Police Department) (Susquehanna Township Police Department) (Susquehanna Township Police Department) (Susquehanna Township Police Department)

A customer left their vehicle in the parking lot with the engine running and keys in the ignition, police said.

A suspect, captured on surveillance cameras, got into the vehicle and drove away.

The vehicle is a red Ford Focus with Pennsylvania registration GNM6899.

Anyone with knowledge of the suspect is asked to call Det. Meier with the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-909-9246 or email him at smeier@susquehannatwp.com.

