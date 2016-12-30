Pennsylvania wine shoppers enjoying convenient options

Mark Hall Published:
27_banner_wine

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Grocery stores in the region are now selling wine to customers who say they enjoy the convenience of one stop shopping.

Bob Finn is the manager at the Wegmans on the Carlisle Pikein Mechanicsburg. He says customers appreciate the option to purchase wine in the store.

“I hear people say that they save a lot of time,” Finn said. “It’s so much easier than going to another location.”

Finn says he expects that wine and beer sales will be strong for New Year’s celebrations and upcoming bowl games.

Tisean Gaskin says buying wine at the grocery store saves a lot of time.

“We are all on a time schedule,” Gaskin said. “We have to pick up kids from school or have to get home and make dinner at a certain time, so its good to be able to one stop shop.”

Stores have to buy most of their wine from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. The PLCB says grocery stores can’t lower the prices to attract more customers.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s