Pennsylvania wine shoppers enjoying convenient options

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Grocery stores in the region are now selling wine to customers who say they enjoy the convenience of one stop shopping.

Bob Finn is the manager at the Wegmans on the Carlisle Pikein Mechanicsburg. He says customers appreciate the option to purchase wine in the store.

“I hear people say that they save a lot of time,” Finn said. “It’s so much easier than going to another location.”

Finn says he expects that wine and beer sales will be strong for New Year’s celebrations and upcoming bowl games.

Tisean Gaskin says buying wine at the grocery store saves a lot of time.

“We are all on a time schedule,” Gaskin said. “We have to pick up kids from school or have to get home and make dinner at a certain time, so its good to be able to one stop shop.”

Stores have to buy most of their wine from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. The PLCB says grocery stores can’t lower the prices to attract more customers.

