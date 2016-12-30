Pennsylvania again leads US in reported Lyme disease cases

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pennsylvania again leads the nation in reported cases of Lyme disease, according to tracking conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports preliminary data released by the CDC on Thursday shows Pennsylvania with 12,092 cases of the tick-borne disease this year through Dec. 24.

The figure is triple the amount reported in New York, which registered the country’s second-highest total with 4,002 infections in 2016. CDC officials say more than 30,000 cases are reported each year nationwide.

Symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, chills, joint aches, swollen lymph nodes, headache and rashes. If left untreated, the disease can lead to arthritis and other problems.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has cautioned that the 2016 figures haven’t been finalized yet.

Information from: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, http://pghtrib.com

