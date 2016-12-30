PennDOT: ‘Unexpected’ snow squall slickened morning drive

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT says an unexpected snow squall caused the black ice that slowed the Friday morning commute for drivers in Perry and northern Dauphin counties.

Drivers reported the 20-minute trip from Halifax to Harrisburg took an hour or longer because of the icy conditions, and many complained that the roads were not treated.

A spokesperson said PennDOT didn’t pre-treat roads because it didn’t expect the isolated snow squalls, and no salt truck drivers were on duty when the roads became slippery.

The pop-up lake effect snow showers also made their way into isolated parts of Mifflin, Juniata, and Franklin counties during the overnight hours.

