More fake 50s surface in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – For the second time this week, counterfeit fifty dollar bills have surfaced in Adams County.

State police in Gettysburg say two men entered the Walmart on York Road in Straban Township and attempted to purchase a $300 cash card with six $50 bills. A store employee determined the bills were counterfeit and confronted the two men. The suspects took the fake money and left in what police said was a black Dodge Challenger.

Earlier in the week an unidentified person attempted to pass a counterfeit $50 bill at the Sheetz on Camp Letterman Drive.

Anyone with information can contact state police at 717-334-8111.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...