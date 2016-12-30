Missing kayaker found dead in Susquehanna River

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
000003

MARTIC, Pa. (AP) – A 66-year-old avid kayaker missing for two days on the Susquehanna River in southern Pennsylvania has been found dead.

The Lancaster County coroner identified the man Friday as Charles Moore and said he died of hypothermia after falling out of his kayak into the 34-degree water.

His body was found floating in the water Thursday.

Southern Regional Police Officer Jesse Blank told LNP that the man was an experienced kayaker. He was found about four miles south of the Safe Harbor Dam.

Pennsylvania State Police say the man’s car was found near the dam and his kayak was found near Holtwood Dam. He was last seen Tuesday when he said he was going kayaking.

