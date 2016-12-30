Midstate man’s massive antique vehicle collection up for auction

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An auction of antique cars, trucks, tractors, and more is getting attention from around the world.

A 1940 Pirsch ladder truck is one of the things up for auction in January from the estate of a Midstate man spending his life collecting antique vehicles.

“I started here when I was 18 and went to auction school out in Mason City, Iowa,” said Clayton Armstrong, owner of Claystrong Enterprises.

Armstrong owns the business at the ripe old age of 20.

“This is one of the biggest sales I’ve had yet,” he said.

Armstrong held a preview sale Thursday of a Franklin County resident Richard Bowman’s huge estate. He passed away last year, and his widow wants to downsize his massive collection.

“We have people coming in from as far as Missouri, Indiana, Iowa to bid on items, and I have registered bidders as far Germany, Europe,” Armstrong said.

Bidders from across the globe will roll the dice in person and online. Some of the popular vehicles include a 1935 Dodge Brothers taxi and a 1940s model German Half track. The vehicles are in two different garages.

Keith Blettner came to the preview event with his twin brother and 93-year-old father, who is a WWII veteran.

“We wanted to come up and see the German Half track and some of the American and German military items. We’re history buffs,” Blettner said.

“Richard was also known for his vast collection of local Franklin County, local Pennsylvania history,” Armstrong said.

That history includes more than 500,000 pictures, motorcycles, and artifacts crammed into the auction hall.

Armstrong hopes to pass Midstate history on, with many eager bidders waiting in the wings.

The auction will be held on Monday, January 2 at 10 a.m. at Claystrong Enterprises, 610 N. 5th Avenue, Chambersburg. Doors open at 7 a.m. You can see a list of items up for auction by clicking here.

