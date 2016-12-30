Judge will rule on Charleston church shooter’s competency on Monday

CHARLESTON, SC (WHTM)- A judge has ordered another competency exam for the Charleston church shooter who faced the death penalty for killing nine black parishioners last year.

The judge says he will rule on Dylan Roof’s competency Monday following a hearing. The trial’s sentencing phase is set to begin on Tuesday and the judge says the order should not delay or cancel it.

A jury found Roof guilty earlier this month on 33 counts, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion.

The jurors will decide whether to sentence roof to the death penalty or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

