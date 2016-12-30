Judge will rule on Charleston church shooter’s competency on Monday

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2015, file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. The families of some of the nine people killed in a South Carolina church are suing the FBI. Their lawsuit accuses the federal government of errors that enabled Dylann Roof to buy the .45-caliber handgun used in the June 2015 shootings at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
CHARLESTON, SC (WHTM)- A judge has ordered another competency exam for the Charleston church shooter who faced the death penalty for killing nine black parishioners last year.

The judge says he will rule on Dylan Roof’s competency Monday following a hearing. The trial’s sentencing phase is set to begin on Tuesday and the judge says the order should not delay or cancel it.

A jury found Roof guilty earlier this month on 33 counts, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion.

The jurors will decide whether to sentence roof to the death penalty or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

