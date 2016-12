LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WHTM)- Another name to add to the list of stars who died this year, longtime General Hospital actress Barbara Tarbuck died this week at the age of 74.

Her daughter says she suffered from a rare degenerative brain disease.

Tarbuck played Jane Jacks on General Hospital for 14 years. That was just one of her many T.V. roles.

She also played mother superior Claudia on American Horror Story: Asylum.

