The theme for this year’s First Night Carlisle is Make a Memory. It is the 19th year of the event.

There will be a total of 24 different acts that will be participating including Charm City Junction, the Deb Callahan Band, Phyllis Chappell, the John Byrne Band and headliners, the Mahoney Brothers.

On Good Day PA, magician Doc Dixon offered a preview of the event with his card tricks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...