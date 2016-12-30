Donations roll in for starved kids removed from Dauphin County home

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – Midstaters are rallying this week to give a little belated Christmas cheer to three Halifax Township kids saved from starvation by Dauphin County workers.

The children, ages 4, 5, and 6, told police their parents, Brandi and Joshua Weyant, would lock them in a bare room with no heat or food. Social workers removed them from the home.

A local animal shelter also said 24 pets were removed from the home as well.

“I’m disgusted looking over there,” Denise Rickert said.

She has good reason to be.

“Christmastime is a happy time and it didn’t turn out to be for them,” Rickert said.

Across the street from her Halifax home sits the house where county workers found the kids neglected, starving, and close to dying. They’re recovering now, the adults locked up.

“I think those kids deserve a good Christmas,” Rickert said. “I think they should get showered with some gifts and toys and they deserve that.”

That’s a job for Santa.

“I heard about it on the news and I just wanted to give the kids a hug,” Brian Rosenbaum said. “I wanted to help. I wanted to let them know somebody loved them.”

Rosenbaum is a retired reverend in Cumberland County who’s also played Santa in the Midstate for decades. This comes with both roles.

The man with a long white beard who hangs a Christmas clock on his wall year-round called Children and Youth Services and asked what he could do.

The starving kids, he was told, wanted a real meal in a restaurant. “I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we got a restaurant a night for a month?”

So far he has eight lined up to donate a meal to the children, including a $50 gift card from Texas Roadhouse dropped off in person Friday. That restaurant will also hold a fundraiser for them Jan. 12.

Mention the kids or “Uncle Brian,” the good Samaritan’s nickname, and the steakhouse will donate 10% of the proceeds from your meal to the kids.

“My mama raised me with a great phrase: ‘If it is to be, it is up to me,'” Rosenbaum said. “If I want you to feel love, it’s up to me to love you. If I want you to get a coat because I think you’re cold, it’s up to me to get it.”

Rosenbaum is also helping coordinate donations to CYS for the kids — toys, clothes, gift cards, you name it have already rolled in. It’s never too late for a little Christmas spirit.

“You asked why,” Rosenbaum said. “The better question is why not.”

If you’d like to donate, CYS says the best option is to contact them directly at 717-780-7200 or send them a gift card from somewhere like Walmart or Target so the kids can get whatever they need. The agency does not accept cash or check.

If you see a GoFundMe page, it’s not set up by or tied to the county and CYS can’t guarantee they’ll get the money.

