Central PA Avengers is looking for the public’s participation in this season’s blanket drive. Visit Famous Footwear in Harrisburg on January 21 to donate a blanket or two, get coupons and have some fun. The group will also be at the Single Women’s and Children Center of LifePath Ministries on January 28 from 4-6 collecting as well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...