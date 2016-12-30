Blue Bell asking federal regulators to loosen up on safety measures

FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Blue Bell delivery trucks are parked at the creamery's location in Kansas City, Kan. Blue Bell can resume production and sale of ice cream manufactured at its Alabama plant, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Wednesday, Aug. 5. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Blue Bell wants federal regulators to ease up precautions put in place since a deadly Listeria outbreak.

The Houston Chronicle obtained documents through an open records request. In them, the ice cream maker says it has been working with a lab for months to develop tests to meet FDA requirements to prevent future outbreaks.

Now, Blue Bell now wants those safety measures to go back to the industry norm.

The company had to shut down its flagship creamery for months after a recall last year linked to 10 Listeria cases in four states including three deaths in Kansas.

