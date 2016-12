Paget Rhee from BeBalanced Center in Harrisburg has long been telling about the positive results that can be experience through Natural Hormone Balancing. Today, clients Lois Smith and Mary Kulp Shaffer shared their experiences with the program.

You may visit the Be Balanced Centers website to fill out a free hormone questionnaire that shows low progestogen or “estrogen dominance” symptoms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...