Bank robbed in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Friday morning at a Cumberland County bank.

State police in Carlisle said the F&M Trust Bank on East First Street in Boiling Springs was robbed around 9:30 a.m.

The man then fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a suspicious person or vehicle near the bank around the time of the robbery to call the Carlisle station at 717-249-2121.

