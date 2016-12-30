Bank robbed in Boiling Springs

By Published:
police_light_red_tilt

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Friday morning at a Cumberland County bank.

State police in Carlisle said the F&M Trust Bank on East First Street in Boiling Springs was robbed around 9:30 a.m.

The man then fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a suspicious person or vehicle near the bank around the time of the robbery to call the Carlisle station at 717-249-2121.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s