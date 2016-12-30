Authorities ID man shot and killed at Harrisburg bar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot early Thursday at a city bar.
Derick Garner, 44, died at a hospital after the shooting at OD’s Plantation bar in the 1600 block of Sycamore Street, the Dauphin County district attorney’s office confirmed Friday.
Police have arrested 34-year-old Eric A. King. He’s charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property, and firearms offenses.
King, of Harrisburg, is in Dauphin County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 6.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.