Authorities ID man shot and killed at Harrisburg bar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot early Thursday at a city bar.

Derick Garner, 44, died at a hospital after the shooting at OD’s Plantation bar in the 1600 block of Sycamore Street, the Dauphin County district attorney’s office confirmed Friday.

Eric A. King (submitted)
Police have arrested 34-year-old Eric A. King. He’s charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property, and firearms offenses.

King, of Harrisburg, is in Dauphin County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 6.

