57 Midstate bridges to be replaced in 2017 as part of special PennDOT project

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The New Year brings resolutions, a fresh slate, and lots of bridge work. Almost five dozen structurally-deficient Midstate bridges will be replaced as part of a special PennDOT project.

The bridge on Spanglers Mill Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek in Lower Allen Township will be replaced. Crews originally built it in 1900 and rehabbed it all the way back in 1964. It’s expected to be closed for 35 weeks beginning in May.

“I was a little disappointed because we have a business here that thrives due to the traffic,” said Andy Vorkapich, owner of Spangler’s Mill Mulch and More.

The Spanglers Mill Road Bridge closure will be just yards from his business.

“It’s not a surprise,” Vorkapich said. “When we drive around doing our job every day, we see how much the roads are getting torn up around here and all the construction that’s being done constantly around here.”

“Structurally-deficient just really means it’s wearing out. If it gets really bad, we’ll close it,” PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said.

Lancaster County has the most bridges in the Rapid Bridge Replacement Program. They have 20 of the 57 bridges to be replaced in 2017. York County is second at 11, and Adams County is third at nine. Cumberland and Perry counties are tied at fourth with seven bridges each. Dauphin, Lebanon, and Franklin counties will have one bridge replaced.

“Most of these are closures and detours and because these are lighter-traveled roads, and we can get in there and get it done much more quickly with a closure,” Penny said.

A bridge becomes structurally deficient when its superstructure, substructure or deck receives a rating of four or below. Any of the three parts can get a rating of zero to nine.

“For a billion dollars, they’re replacing about 558 structurally-deficient bridges across all of Pennsylvania,” Penny said.

The Midstate will have a total of 92 bridges replaced by the end of 2018. Fifteen of them were replaced in 2016.

“These 57 bridges that are going to be replaced in 2017, that’s over and above what we normally do,” Penny said. “That’s a very busy program out there that people are going to see a lot of construction activity going on all over south-central Pennsylvania in 2017.”

Pennsylvania had 6,034 structurally-deficient bridges in 2008 and has 3,662 now. The state was number one in the nation for structurally deficient bridges and has gone down to number two.

“It all seems to be getting done all at once is the way it appears, so you just have to go with it and do the best you can,” Vorkapich said.

You can see the list of Rapid Bridge Replace Project bridges by county, their location, and projected starting date by clicking here.

