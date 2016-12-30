24 pets removed from home of couple accused of abusing, starving 3 children

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A local animal rescue says removed 24 pets from a Dauphin County home where a couple is accused of abusing and neglecting their three young children.

PAWS, of Camp Hill, said the animals are being treated for issues resulting from various stages of neglect. Volunteers and a humane officer rounded up the 18 cats, three ferrets, dog, turtle, and rat this week.

The animals will be available for adoption once they have fully recovered.

State police in Lykens last week arrested 33-year-old Joshua Weyant and his 38-year-old wife Brandi on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, and endangering the welfare of children. Both are in Dauphin County Prison on $1 million bail.

Police said the children – ages 4, 5 and 6 – were extremely underweight and could no longer keep down food. They said the children were kept in a locked bedroom with no heat or furniture. All three had dirt, animal hair, urine, and feces on their clothing and encrusted into their skin.

A doctor who examined the children said a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl would have died from the abuse and neglect within days if their conditions had remained unchecked.

Both parents have denied abusing or neglecting the children.

