The old Acura MDX had one of the ugliest noses in the business, but no more. The new shield-shaped grille and ice cube LED headlights have transformed this big family hauler.

This one is loaded with options including Acura’s impressive, super handling all-wheel-drive system that shifts power front-to-back and even side-to-side when wheel spin is detected.

All the luxury boxes are checked off here; nice leather, big seats with lots of adjustment, and a terrific sound system. The nine-speed automatic is controlled with push buttons instead of a lever.

My only complaint up front is the dual-screen interface. It’s confusing to have nav functions controlled on the upper screen by way of a knob while other functions are on a lower touch-screen.

Row-two room is very good. An optional tech package even includes an HDMI input and AC power outlet. The wide-screen DVD system is an extra $2,000.

Access to row three is not bad, but legroom back there is tight. Cargo space with row 3 in use is adequate. Folding row three seats is easy.

Power comes from a 3.5 liter V6 with 290 smooth horsepower. A hybrid is available. Super handling all-wheel drive really came in handy during freezing rain in our week-long review.

So, for the 2017 Acura MDX all-wheel-drive, I say thumbs up to the roomy interior, good traction, and power; thumbs down to the confusing dual-screen interface.

I averaged about 21 miles per gallon. Our pre-production model did not have a sticker price, but it should be about $57,000.

