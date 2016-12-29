Woman charged with stabbing mother, causing severe wounds

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is charged after stabbing her mother Thursday morning, Lancaster police said.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of East Orange Street for a reported stabbing.

A 45-year-old victim with lacerations to her upper body was found. She told officers that she was stabbed by her daughter, 22-year-old Liliannis Garrido-Cuza.

Police said Garrido-Cuza fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds.

Officers with the Manor Township Police Department later located Garrido-Cuza’s vehicle before detaining her.

Due to the severity of the mother’s injuries, Garrido-Cuza was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation is asked to call Det. Eric McCrady with the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3359 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted online at lancasterpolice.com or by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411.

