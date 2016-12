YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- Wolfgang Candy is closing its retail store in North York on Saturday.

As a result, the company is offering deep discounts.

The elimination of factory tours in 2013 due to increased government food safety requirements, resulted in the reduction in business at the store.

It is located on East Fourth avenue.

Hours are 8-4 p.m. today and tomorrow. They are open 10-2 p.m. on Saturday.

